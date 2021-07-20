Morning Start: Stop signs used to be yellow

Good morning!

It will be another mainly sunny day with some localized smoke throughout the region due to ongoing wildfires. Highs today will be in the low 30s, with overnight temperatures in the low teens.

Fun fact: Stop signs used to be yellow until the 1950s

Stop signs weren’t always the red octagon that we know now.

From 1924 to 1954, stop signs were yellow octagons with black letters. The American Association of State Highway Officials did originally want to have red stop signs, but red dyes available at that time faded after a while, so they went with yellow dyes that didn’t fade.

By the 1950s, however, sign makers started using fade-resistant enamel, so fading away was no longer an issue.

Since then, stop signs have looked the way they do now.

Here’s a look at your weather

In Kelowna:

In Penticton:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Revelstoke:

In case you missed it: Teens pour flour on car, fountain in Glenmore

A group of four teens were caught on surveillance cameras in Kelowna’s Glenmore neighbourhood, causing some mischief.

In a series of security footage clips posted by area resident Jim Wilson, the teens are shown walking around the neighbourhood at nearly 4 a.m. on July 14.

They were carrying jugs of milk and bags of flour, which they then sprinkled all over a parked vehicle.

In another clip, the teens are seen pouring milk all over someone’s water fountain, then dumping flour all over it.

@twilamam

twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.