(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: The English word with the most definitions is ‘set’

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Good morning and happy Tuesday! We’ve got a risk of some showers and thunderstorms today. Recently, it’s been a lot drier than normal here in the Okanagan, so we could definitely use a little rain.

Fun fact: The English word with the most definitions is ‘set’

According to Guinness World Records, the word that has the most meanings in the English language is the verb “set.”

“Set” has 430 senses listed in the second edition of the Oxford English Dictionary, which was published in 1989. The word has the longest entry in the dictionary at 60,000 words, which equals 326,000 characters.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

Brandon Messier’s Penticton front yard on Huth Avenue is getting a lot of looks these days.

How could it not when there is giant glowing boulders on it over a river bed of blue glass.

The largest boulder, in front, almost looks like a chunk of gold from the distance and it weighs just about the same amount.

To read the full story and catch a glimpse of the glowing boulders, click here.

Trending on TikTok:

This donkey just wants to have a word with you!

@nicolealexander32

Excuse me sir

♬ Joshritt69 Dont run from the lord – Josh Ritter

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Who have the provinces pegged to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks?
Next story
Canada marks 25,000 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began

Just Posted

The top photo is of a real carbine rifle, while the bottom photo is the airsoft rifle seized from a Kelowna man on May 15. (Contributed)
‘Imitation firearms need to be dealt with responsibly’: Kelowna RCMP

A man brandishing his airsoft rifle in public had his weapon seized by Mounties on Saturday

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The English word with the most definitions is ‘set’

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Osprey on the Rail Trail. (Image/Tom Skinner) Osprey on the Rail Trail. (Image/Tom Skinner) Osprey on the Rail Trail. (Image/Tom Skinner)
Birds take flight across the Okanagan

Ospreys are spotted above the Rail Trail in Lake Country

Michelle Jacobs receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28, 2021. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
126 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

There are 22 individuals hospitalized due to the virus, and 13 in intensive care

(File photo)
Repeated cougar sighting on Okanagan Rail Trail

Plenty of bear sightings around the valley too

WildSafeBC is reminding residents to keep manage wildlife attractants on their property. (WildSafeBC Central Okanagan)
WildSafeBC reminds residents to manage attractants as bears spotted in Okanagan

The most prominent reminder is to keep garbage secured indoors until collection day

Abbotsford Regional Hospital. (Black Press Media files)
Canada marks 25,000 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began

The grim milestone means 6 in every 10,000 Canadians died of COVID-19 since March 9, 2020, when the country’s first COVID-19 death was reported

KCR Migrant Support Worker, Javier, had an exciting day escorting his son Ian with him during ‘Take your Child to Work Day’!
KCR: Volunteering is being part of a whole

KCR Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen, with the 100 Mile House RCMP. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press)
14-year-old boy killed in serious ATV crash near 100 Mile House

Youth was travelling with a group of peers when the incident occurred last Friday

Relief is coming for B.C.’s struggling tourism sector. (NEWS file photo)
B.C. officials set to announce more support for tourism sector hit hard by pandemic

Non-essential travel is restricted between three regional zones in B.C. until at least May 24

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Nathalie Emmanuel, left, and Vin Diesel in a scene from “F9.” (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures via AP)
The blockbuster movie is making a comeback this summer

Excitement in the industry is growing again for a return to a big-screen normal

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Barriere RCMP nabbed two suspects who were allegedly breaking into cabins in McLure. (File photo)
Thieves nabbed by Barriere Mounties during McLure break-ins

Police Service Dog Kody instrumental in making the arrest

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the province’s COVID-19 vaccine program, May 10, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stays below 500 a day over weekend

14 more deaths, down to 350 in hospital as of Monday

Most Read