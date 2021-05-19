(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: The Greenland shark can live up to 400 years

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Good morning and happy Wednesday! A chance of showers and thunderstorms is once again in the weather forecast. But if today’s anything like yesterday, we’ll be seeing more sunshine than rain.

Fun fact: The Greenland shark can live up to 400 years

A 2018 study published in the journal Science found that the Greenland shark is the longest-living vertebrate known on the planet, with one of the oldest of the animals sampled in the study living for nearly 400 years.

Researchers used radiocarbon dating to determine the ages of 28 female Greenland sharks and concluded that the species reaches maturity at about 150 years of age.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

Rail trail users are warned that there have been several sightings of a large cat.

“A cougar has been seen repeatedly in the Stoneridge Drive area just above the rail trail in Coldstream,” the Okanagan Rail Trail group said Monday, May 17.

Several bear sightings have also been reported in the Okanagan.

Read the full story here.

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

Just Posted

(Black Press Media file)
Interior Health confirms Kelowna, Lake Country school exposures

Rutland Senior and George Elliot Secondary recorded exposures on May 18

(Pixabay photo)
Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. To reduce long lines and wait times the first 1,000 Surrey residents to arrive at the neighbourhood clinic on both Monday and Tuesday will receive wristbands and a same-day appointment. The effort is in addition to the provincial vaccination plan which is now open for bookings to anyone who is 18 years and older. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
69 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Interior Health

The province, in total, recorded 411 new cases showing a downtrend of new infections

Melina Moran (right), KGH Foundation Manager of Grants on behalf of the Kiwanis Legacy Fund, presents a $48,000 cheque to Ginny Becker (left), Executive Director, Child Advocacy Centre Kelowna (KGH Foundation/Contributed).
$185k in grants go to five different Kelowna youth programs

The Kiwanis grants will help support youth struggling with mental health, poverty, and homelessness

People view the Art For Freedom outdoor art exhibit at Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts on May 13. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Outdoor Kelowna art exhibit documents first month of Myanmar military coup

Art For Freedom features 16-pieces of artwork produced by artists across Myanmar

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

The black cat is seen jumping out from under a parked car and running the wild animal out of a vacant lot

Warning, some of the content within this article may be disturbing to some readers. (Black Press)
‘Just carnage’: bears break-in and massacre chickens in South Okanagan

The bears have reportedly been hanging around near Penticton for a couple weeks

Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP. (File photo)
Anticipating busy summer, Sicamous RCMP taking ‘realistic’ approach to COVID-19 restrictions

Enforcing physical distancing on beaches reminds sergeant of scene from Jaws

Crews battled a grass fire behind the Tolko mill along the railway tracks off Otter Lake Cross Road in Spallumcheen Monday, April 26. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star file)
UPDATE: Man allegedly lighting Vernon fires with blowtorch arrested

Grassfires sparked near train tracks, behind bottle depot

(pixabay stock image)
Opposition leaders want juror demographic data to help fight Canada’s systemic biases

No information of jury makeup collected in Canada right now, preventing research into trends

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A cook prepares a poutine at La Banquise restaurant in Montreal on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Quebec dairy industry trying to get a protected trademark for the popular Quebecois dish. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
‘Protect our poutine’: Quebec dairy group looks to give gooey dish official status

National strategy could help fries-and-gravy concoction become trendy ‘like sushi or tacos’

Plans to restore the ecology of Sidney Island include the eradication of fallow deer first introduced in the early 1900s. (Parks Canada/Submitted)
Parks Canada wants to eradicate invasive deer on small island near Victoria

Proposal to shoot about 400-500 fallow deer part of a larger plan to restore local ecology

A forest of dance-protesters outside the BC Legislature on April 11. These participants were doing the Dance for the Ancient Forest in support of the Fairy Creek blockade and against old-growth logging. (Zoë Ducklow/News Staff)
Arrests begin at Fairy Creek blockade on Vancouver Island

Five protesters arrested as RCMP begin to enforce injunction

