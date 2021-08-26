Morning Start: The hottest temperature recorded on Earth was 2 billion degrees Kelvin

Good morning and happy Thursday! It’s a sunny day today, but a smoky skies bulletin is in effect for the Okanagan Valley, Shuswap and South Thompson regions.

Fun fact: The hottest temperature recorded on Earth was 2 billion degrees Kelvin

In 2006, scientists at Sandia National Laboratories produced a record-breaking heat exceeding temperatures of 2 billion degrees Kelvin (or 3.6 billion degrees Fahrenheit) using the Z machine, the largest X-ray generator in the world.

For perspective, the sun’s interior is 15 million degrees Kelvin.

In case you missed it:

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is asking that the provincial government delay the implementation of a COVID-19 vaccine verification system, citing concerns around the lack of government preparation and support for those businesses who will be required to enact the mandate.

“Businesses that will be impacted by this decision want to know how it will be enforced and what support government will provide them,” said Dan Rogers, the Chamber’s executive director.

“There needs to be clarity so that employees are not unfairly put in conflict with customers so we would encourage government to re-examine the timeline for implementation so businesses can fully understand and reasonably plan for what it appears the government is going to ask them to do.”

