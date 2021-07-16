(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: The largest living cat spans 3.33 metres

Your morning start for Friday, July 16, 2021

Good morning and a very happy Friday! Despite the smoky skies, it looks like we’re in for a nice weekend.

Fun fact: The largest living cat spans 3.33 metres

In 2013, Hercules, an adult male liger (a lion-tigress hybrid), set the Guinness World Record for the largest living cat.

In total length, he measures 3.33 metres (131 in.), stands 1.25 metres (49 in.) at the shoulder and weighs 418.2 kg (922 lb.).

Hercules is housed at the Myrtle Beach Safari, a wildlife reserve in South Carolina, USA. According to Guinness World Records, he eats around 13.6 kg (30 lb.) of meat — about the same weight as a two-year-old child — every day, which he washes down with several litres of water.

In case you missed it:

A video of a man hurling racist insults towards a Sikh security guard outside of a Kelowna COVID-19 vaccine clinic earlier this week has garnered the attention of B.C. Premier John Horgan.

Video taken by Infotel on Tuesday (July 13) shows the man — who has been identified as Bruce Orydzuk, a well-known protestor in the community — with 10 others protesting outside of the Trinity Church COVID-19 immunization clinic. Orydzuk is seen carrying a sign that reads: “You are about to take part in a medical experiment with uninformed consequences, do you have informed consent on injury and death numbers?”

Read the full story here.

And now for some sea otter ASMR.

