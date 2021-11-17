(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: The longest eyelash in the world is measured at 20.5 cm

Your morning start for Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

Good morning and happy Wednesday! Here’s your morning start to get your day going.

Fun fact: The longest eyelash in the world is measured at 20.5 cm

You Jianxia of China has held the Guinness World Record for the longest eyelash in the world since June 2016, which is located on the upper eyelid of her left eye and was measured at 12.4 cm (4.88 in.) at the time. Earlier this May, however, it was confirmed that the eyelash grew to 20.5 cm (8 in.).

“There might be some connections between my long eyelashes and a stronger body. I am in fair health now, but when I was born, I was relatively weak,” said Jianxia.

“Now I feel quite good and many people think I look younger.”

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it

Vernon’s Turning Points Collaborative Society is preparing for the cold weather with a number of services for those who find themselves without a roof over their head.

Turning Points is working with BC Housing to establish a new Winter Response Interim Housing program which will operate out of the currently vacant Our Place facility on 43rd Street. The space will provide 13 rooms for independent singles or couples to transition from shelter. The program will provide meals and access to showers and support services, while freeing up more space at Turning Points’ temporary shelter.

The program will focus on case planning and support for clients to move into their own housing, and is expected to run from now until March 31, 2022 with funding from BC Housing’s temporary winter shelter program.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok

Watch out for those icy roads!

@lil_pickles_da_pug

meatball on ice⛸💃 #pug #canada #fyp #ootd #dogsoftiktok #dayinmylife

♬ Break My Stride – Chateau Pop

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

