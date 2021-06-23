Morning Start: The longest wedding veil spanned 63.5 football fields

Good morning and happy Wednesday! With a high of 33 C, we’re in for another scorcher, with a chance of showers at some point today.

Fun fact: The longest wedding veil spanned 63.5 football fields

The Guinness World Record for the longest wedding veil was set by a Cyprus bride named Maria Paraskeva in 2018.

According to Guinness World Records, the veil was measured at 6,962.6 metres (22,843 ft. 2.11 in.) in Larnaca, Cyprus, on Aug. 14, 2018. As Guinness notes, that’s roughly the same length as 63.5 American football fields.

“My dream as a child has always been to break the Guinness World Records title for the longest wedding veil,” said Paraskeva.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In case you missed it:

A former Chilliwack secondary school (CSS) student was disgusted to see a 2021 yearbook comment from a white student comparing graduation to the emancipation of slaves in the United States.

And the school is apologizing for the oversight.

“I’m raising a Black son, I am a Black woman, and I would be disgusted if I was in school and was excited to open up my yearbook and this is what I saw,” Janis Good told The Progress on Monday (June 21).

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

We don’t recommend trying this at your local trail.

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

