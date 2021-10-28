(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: The most expensive plate of french fries costs $200

Your morning start for Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

Good morning and happy Thursday! Rain is in the forecast for today and tomorrow, but we’ve got a weekend full of sunshine ahead of us.

Fun fact: The most expensive plate of french fries costs $200

Serendipty3, a restaurant based in Manhattan, N.Y., added a plate of french fries to their menu that costs $200 US (roughly $247 CAD), earning the dish the Guinness World Record of the most expensive french fries.

The recipe includes:

  • Upstate Chipperbeck potatoes
  • Dom Perignon Champagne
  • J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar
  • Batches of pure cage-free goose fat from France
  • Guerande Truffle Salt
  • Truffle oil
  • Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello cheese
  • Shaved black summer truffles from Italy
  • Truffle butter
  • Organic A2 A2 100 per cent grass-fed cream from Jersey Cows
  • Gruyere Truffled Swiss Raclette that has been aged for three months
  • 23k edible gold dust

To top it off, the fries are served on a Baccarat crystal Arabesque Plate, which comes with a matching bowl carrying Mornay dipping sauce.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it

A Kelowna man is honouring his late wife with a generous donation and a plea during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Walley Lightbody, a retired Okanagan lawyer, recently made a generous donation of $106,000 to the BC Cancer Foundation to fund breast cancer research and help breast cancer patients with medication.

He said he wanted to help others who were suffering from breast cancer and spare their families from the sadness of losing them to the disease.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok

Enjoy this video of a baby hippo.

@linkthepygmyhippo

Here comes the boy. Officially a month old and weighed in at 31 lbs!! He’s getting more and more curious every day!#pygmyhippo#baby#zoo#kansas#fyp

♬ Here Comes the Boy – Felix Gabriel

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

