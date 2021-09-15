(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: The oldest pig in captivity is 23 years old

Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

Fun fact: The oldest pig in captivity is 23 years old

This past April, a pig named Baby Jane earned the title of the oldest pig in captivity ever by Guinness World Records, with an age of 23 years and 77 days.

Baby Jane was born on Feb. 1, 1998, and when she was eight-weeks-old, she was adopted from a rescue in Virginia and has lived with her owners at Mundelein, Ill., since then.

“We never would have dreamed we would have a pet living to 23+ years,” said her owners, Patrick Cunningham and Stan Coffman.

“It’s really a long commitment and they depend on you for everything. You have to be willing to commit the time to them.”

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Penticton:

In Revelstoke:

In Salmon Arm:

In Vernon:

In case you missed it:

If you walk around Kelowna’s City Park regularly, you may have seen them.

Milah the 80-pound Vietnamese potbelly and her owner Doug Wilson trot around the park in the mornings. Wilson lives in West Kelowna with Milah, but has said they go on walks just about anywhere, anytime.

Milah is one-year-old and according to Wilson, can do some tricks. When he tells her to sit, she sits, much like a puppy would.

Trending on TikTok:

Now here’s a video you don’t want to miss!

@howridiculous

Bowling Ball Vs. World’s Largest Exerciss Ball 🤯

♬ original sound – howridiculous

