Morning start: The severed head of a sea slug can grow a whole new body

Fun fact:

The Elysia cf. marginata, a type of sea slug, can survive decapitation and grow a whole new body from it, according to a 2014 article by researchers Sayaka Mitoh and Yoichi Yusa.

“Autotomy, the voluntary shedding of a body part, is common to distantly-related animals such as arthropods, gastropods, asteroids, amphibians, and lizards,” writes Mitoh and Yusa.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

No campfires and no barbecues.

Anything that may cause a spark and grow into a fire is prohibited on Westbank First Nation (WFN) public parks and beaches, Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) regional and community parks, City of West Kelowna parks, City of Kelowna parks as well as public spaces within the District of Lake Country and the District of Peachland.

The Central Okanagan local governments issued the ban on Friday afternoon (July 23), as dry conditions persist and wildfires continue to grow in the region.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

@meiko_maria

Ain’t nobody got time for dead ends #bunny #bunnybutt #pitterpatter

♬ originalljud – Meiko Maria

