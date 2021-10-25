Morning Start: Water makes different pouring sounds at different temperatures

(Photo: Pexels)

Your Morning Start for Monday, Oct. 25

Good morning, and happy Monday! Let’s start your week on a good note.

Fun fact: Water makes different pouring sounds at different temperatures

If you listen very closely, water sound slightly different when being poured at different temperatures. According to an NPR article, heat, or lack thereof, changes the thickness of the water. This changes the pitch of the sound it makes when it’s poured because the heat comes from the water molecules moving faster.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Penticton:

In Revelstoke:

In Salmon Arm:

In Vernon:

In case you missed it:

Due to wildfire damage in areas of the Thompson Okanagan and the Kootenays, the province of B.C. has decided to close an array of backroads in an effort to aid in wildlife recovery.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD) announced Friday (October 22) that areas of the Thompson-Okanagan and Kootenays will see 15 new motor vehicle closures under the Motor Vehicle Prohibition Regulation of the Wildlife Act.

