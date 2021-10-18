One nostril works at a time while we breathe in and out throughout the day, and they switch every few hours. (Photo: Pexels)

Morning Start: Your nostrils work one at a time

Your Morning Start for Monday, Oct. 18

Good morning, and happy Monday! Let’s start off your week on a good note.

Fun fact: Your nostrils work one at a time.

One nostril works at a time while we breathe in and out throughout the day, and they switch every few hours. This is called the nasal cycle, a process of alternating congestion and decongestion. At any given moment, if you’re breathing through your nose, one nostril gets the lion’s share of the air while a small amount passing through the other. This is regulated by your autonomic nervous system, which takes care of bodily functions such as your heart rate and digestion.

Weather forecast from Environmental Canada:

In Kelowna:

kelowna

In Penticton:

penticton

In Revelstoke:

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

salmon arm

In Vernon:

vernon

In case you missed it:

Growing up, Ella Lamoureux always had a fascination with drag – she described it as an escapism that allowed her to experiment more with her femininity.

“But I never wanted to do drag because I had this sense of shame of femininity because I always dressed a bit feminine,” said Lamoureux, whose “colonial name” is Dustin Dufault.

“My father essentially was like, ‘This is who you can’t be.’ So, anytime I wanted to do drag, I just pushed it aside – this isn’t something that I want to do.”

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

It’s spooky season, y’all.

@bostickfamilylightshow

Now Murder #bostickfamilylightshow #nowmurder #murder #michaelmyers #freddykrueger #spooky #creepy #blood #jasonvoorhees #scream #pennywise

♬ original sound – Bostick Family Light Show

That’s all folks! Have a great day!

