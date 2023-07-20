The Mosquito Control will be out and about setting up catch basins throughout the region. (RDCO/Submitted)

The Mosquito Control will be out and about setting up catch basins throughout the region. (RDCO/Submitted)

Mosquito control program returns to Central Okanagan

Around 12,000 basins to be distributed

Central Okanagan residents will hopefully hear a bit less buzzing in their ears this summer thanks to a mosquito control program.

Regional district staff will be on their scooters this weekend dropping water soluble pouches containing mosquito larvicide into roadside catch basins, in an attempt to control the insect’s population.

If active breeding is found in any of the approximately 12,000 basins that are distributed, the larvicide is spread into the water, killing the larvae within 24 hours.

The basins will be set up throughout Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland, Westbank First Nation, the Sunset Ranch community in the Central Okanagan East Electoral Area and a small section of West Kelowna Estates in West Kelowna.

