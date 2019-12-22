(Mowi Canada West)

‘Most’ Atlantic salmon in pen escape after fire at B.C. fish farm

21,000 salmon were in the pen when the fire broke out

“Most” of the 21,000 Atlantic salmon in the pen at the Robertson Island fish farm have escaped, according to the company behind the operation.

Mowi Canada West, which runs the farm near Port Hardy, said a fire had occurred Saturday night that caused “significant damage to the net pen structure and nets.” No one was injured during the blaze.

The company said it would be investigating what cause the fire. It said federal regulators and local First Nations had been informed about the incident.

“Once all fish are removed the pen will be towed to land and an investigation undertaken to determine what caused the fire,” the company said in a statement.

“Those fish remaining in the pen have been secured, and will be removed.”

