A dump truck works near the Syncrude oil sands extraction facility near the city of Fort McMurray, Alta., on June 1, 2014. The parliamentary budget office says most Canadian households will receive more money back from the federal government’s carbon-tax scheme than it will cost them. The assertion is contained in a report published by the PBO this morning, nearly four months after a majority of Canadian voters cast their ballots in favour of parties that favoured a carbon tax. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Most Canadian households will get more than they pay from carbon tax: PBO

Alberta will receive more than it loses, the report says

The parliamentary budget office says most Canadian households will receive more money back from the federal government’s carbon-tax scheme than it will cost them.

The assertion is contained in a report published by the PBO this morning, nearly four months after a majority of Canadian voters cast their ballots in favour of parties that favoured a carbon tax.

The report says the rebates provided by the federal government to most households in Canada will exceed the amount those same households will have paid in carbon tax.

In the case of Alberta, which has been ground-zero for opposition to the federal carbon tax, the report says every household will receive more in annual rebates from Ottawa than it pays.

However, the report adds that finding does not take into account the province’s own regulations for high-intensity emitters.

The PBO report also says Ottawa will end up raising about $100 million in this fiscal year in additional GST because of the added cost on products from carbon pricing, a figure that will triple by 2022-23.

READ MORE: ‘Greatest existential threat of our time:’ Ottawa makes carbon tax case in court

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna council sends proposal back to public hearing due to changes
Next story
Report tells Health Canada to rethink funding in opioids fight

Just Posted

Kelowna council sends proposal back to public hearing due to changes

Council initially approved a set of townhouses but plans changed to a 4-1/2 storey apartment

Snow coming back to Kelowna tomorrow

The weekend was nice and warm, but get ready for more snow

Guns, swords, drugs seized in Kelowna RCMP search warrant

Clayton Wade Zeleniski, 49, is facing 10 charges including eight weapons charges

UPDATE: Police looking for witnesses in Highway 33 fatal collision

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. this morning

Whiski-Jacks Pub donates $6,000 to Central Okanagan Food Bank

The Pub located in West Kelowna has been donating as part of their initiative to end hunger in the community

VIDEO: Moose rescued after falling through bridge in Okanagan

A young moose is back on its feet after getting trapped in a bridge on Monday morning

PHOTOS: Canada-USA women’s hockey rivalry on display in Victoria contest

Team Canada takes first Rivalry Series win on home ice

Federal Court of Appeal to release ruling on B.C. First Nations’ pipeline challenge

Trans Mountain case focused on federal government’s consultation with Indigenous groups

Canadians in Wuhan to be evacuated Thursday, government letter says

The government can’t guarantee that everyone who is eligible will be able to board the plane

Report tells Health Canada to rethink funding in opioids fight

Report says feds should focus funding where service providers are helping people with opioid-use disorder

Morning Start: 1892 sternwheeler on Okanagan Lake

Your morning start for Tuesday, February 4th, 2020

WATCH: Mother-son duo sing to raise funds for North Okanagan kids

Justin J. Moore returns after viral video with dad, kicks off NONA’s first talent show fundraiser

‘My world fell apart,’ slain Abbotsford cop’s wife tells court as killer sentenced

Oscar Arfmann, guilty of killing Const. John Davidson, receives life sentence

Suspect disarms B.C. Mountie, shoots himself in leg with energy weapon

Two Surrey RCMP officers sent to hospital after scuffle

Most Read