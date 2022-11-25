Most Kelowna residents support tax increase to fund new rec centre: City survey

Public engagement done by the city shows 79 per cent of residents in favour

According to a city survey, a majority of Kelowna residents are okay with a property tax increase to replace the Parkinson Recreation Centre.

The public engagement found 79 per cent of residents support a small or large increase to fund the Kelowna Community Campus (KCC).

Support for the new facility is high as well at 82 per cent, with residents strongly or somewhat in favour.

“Over the next 20 years, the city is expected to attract another 45,000 residents,” reads a report going to council Nov. 28. “More investment in recreation facilities will be needed just to maintain existing service levels for a growing population.”

The facility, which is planned for next to the Apple Bowl, features an aquatic centre, athletic components, general program space, as well as outdoor amenities and pedestrian and cycling paths.

