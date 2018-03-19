An example of an emergency preparedness kit. (City of Victoria photo)

Most people in B.C. too ‘lazy,’ ‘apathetic’ to prepare for disasters: poll

Less than half of those surveyed aren’t insured for earthquakes and wildfires

British Columbians have no one to blame but themselves for not being ready for an emergency, a survey commissioned by the provincial government suggests.

Fifty-four per cent of the more than 1,200 respondents said they have a draft emergency plan, according to results released Monday suggest, but only 13 per cent of them have actually completed one.

Emergency kits were also lacking around the province: Only four in 10 people have one in their car, and only three in 10 have one ready at home.

And there’s no good reason why: most people cited “personal laziness” and “apathy.”

Most British Columbians had some emergency supplies, but key items were lacking.

Only 60 per cent had prepared at least four litres of water per person per day, and less than half had cash in small bills, a battery-powered or hand-crank radio, a whistle or a dust mask.

If the worst did happen, most people weren’t prepared to rebuild, either.

Around half of people living in Metro Vancouver and on Vancouver Island were insured against earthquakes, and less than half of southern Interior and northern residents were covered for wildfires.

All around, most people admitted they didn’t really understand how their insurance worked or what it covered.

Previous story
Kelowna boy donates hair to charity
Next story
B.C. hospitals receive boost for dental surgery

Just Posted

City recommendation stinks says Kelowna developer

Troika Developments upset about city’s about-face on support of its Diamond Mountain project

Kelowna boy donates hair to charity

An eight-year-old kicks off spring break with a buzz cut for charity

Closet cleanout this weekend in Kelowna

The Kelowna Closet Cleanout helps ladies update their wardrobe this while supporting local charities

Keeping the Okanagan on the Federal Radar

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr’s column

Letter: Not a pretty picture, driving around Kelowna

Kelowna letter-writer says there’s a lot to dislike driving around Kelowna

Your March 19 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Most people in B.C. too ‘lazy,’ ‘apathetic’ to prepare for disasters: poll

Less than half of those surveyed aren’t insured for earthquakes and wildfires

Chris Hemsworth goes surfing in Tofino

The Australian actor donned a full body wetsuit to catch some waves on Vancouver Island this weekend

B.C. hospitals receive boost for dental surgery

Disabled people needing general anesthetic wait too long, Adrian Dix says

BCHL Today: Wenatchee Wild on the ropes and Smoke Eaters reeling

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Heat drops two at nationals, Lea an all-Canadian

UBC Okanagan come up short at U SPORTS women’s volleyball finals in Quebec City

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after semi truck collision north of Cache Creek

RCMP say person sustained non-life threatening injuries

Sanford helps Bears win 16th CIS title

Cole Sanford has an assist in final as Alberta beats St. Francis Xavier 4-2 for national title

Most Read