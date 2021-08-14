The Two Mile Road wildfire near Sicamous was 1542 hectares in size as of Aug. 13, 2021. (BCWS image)

Most recent mapping shows Two Mile Road wildfire near Sicamous grew slightly

Sicamous fire chief Brett Ogino said the fire was contained with fire guards yesterday morning

The Two Mile Road wildfire has grown by about 200 hectares, according to the most recent mapping completed by the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).

As of 10 p.m. yesterday, Aug. 13, the out-of-control fire was burning across 1,542 hectares.

BCWS said recent smoky conditions have contributed to lower fire behaviour. Fire crews and industry partners continue to battle the blaze, along with aerial support when possible.

The blaze is still moving away from Sicamous, and while smoke plumes that concerned its residents were visible when conditions weren’t so smoky, they were expected.

“It was anticipated, spruce burns very aggressively,” said Sicamous fire chief Brett Ogino yesterday morning.

“Crews have gotten the fire contained into guards again,” he added.

