Mother and child reportedly trapped inside vehicle in Kelowna collision

Two vehicles collided at Harvey and Burtch intersection

A mother and child were reportedly stuck inside their vehicle after it was t-boned by another vehicle at the intersection of Harvey and Butch. (Dan Taylor/Kelowna Capital News)

Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Harvey and Burtch around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Two Car collision at the intersection of Burtch and Harvey in Kelowna. One car rolled over another severely damaged. Eye witness said a mother and her young daughter were trapped inside the vehicle on its side but are now out. Accident occured around 4:30 pm pic.twitter.com/VZrl9uT8U9 — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) November 11, 2019

A mother and young child were reportedly stuck inside a vehicle that rolled over but now have been freed.

The second vehicle involved t-boned the vehicle with the mother and child. The child, who appeared to be around three years old, was not injured, say eyewitnesses at the scene.

Police and first responders declined to comment.

More to come …