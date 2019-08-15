Jenny (left) and Janet Wamsley (Right). (File)

Mother and daughter authors to host book signing in Kelowna

Janet and Jenny Wamsley will be at the Indigo at Orchard Park Mall this weekend

Best-selling mother and daughter book-writing duo Jenny and Janet Wamsley are hosting a book signing at the Indigo in Orchard Park Mall this Saturday.

Jenny’s book is a young adult fiction novel called Dysnomia, Outsiders on a Distant Moon and her mother’s book, titled The Autistic Author and Animator: A Mother’s View of a Daughter’s Triumph is about Jenny’s life with autism.

READ MORE: Snedden House welcomes musicians home in Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna properties tied to alleged $220M in stock fraud

Janet’s book cover’s her daughter’s journey through childhood and into adulthood with autism.

“She went through a lot (as a child),” said Janet. “But she trucked through the trenches of bullying, climbed the slippery mountain slopes of academics, jumped on top of the peak of the mountain through animation and jumped over the clouds by writing a book.”

Janet said her book is “going down a lot of avenues” and is currently in talks to have it made into a documentary.

The two lived in Vernon for 17 years and Janet said the Okanagan “still feels like home.”

You can meet Janet and Jenny between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Indigo this Saturday.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
More downtime announced for Tolko North Okanagan divisions

Just Posted

Vernon breast cancer survivor collects famous bands’ guitar strings for charity

The seven-year Vernon resident is auctioning 54-40 drum sticks from Rock the Lake

Mother and daughter authors to host book signing in Kelowna

Janet and Jenny Wamsley will be at the Indigo at Orchard Park Mall this weekend

Snedden House welcomes musicians home in Kelowna

A hot meal, a place to stay if they need it and an incredible show … bands eat first, though

Resident satisfaction high in Lake Country

A May community survey came back with a 97 per cent satisfaction rate

Kelowna ninth most expensive city for rent in Canada, report says

The average roommate needs to earn almost $20 per hour to afford rent

VIDEO: Trudeau repeats non-apology for ‘standing up for jobs’ in SNC-Lavalin case

PM reiterates he disagrees with report, but accepts it and takes responsibility for his actions

More downtime announced for Tolko North Okanagan divisions

High cost of logs, weak markets lead to downtime in Armstrong, White Valley from Aug. 17 to Sept. 2

Popular TV game show ‘Family Feud’ is coming to Canada

Game show features two families who compete to answer as many survey-style questions

Alleged destruction of protected bird nests in the South Okanagan investigated

Cliff swallows are a protected species under the Migratory Bird Convention Act and are in decline

Weeding out the competition: Grand Forks to host cannabis contest at fall fair

Mayor to be among judges evaluating look, smell and ‘burnability’

‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

B.C. homicide victim’s brother says he may never know why she was killed

Stetson Deese the family is preparing for the possibility they’ll be left in the dark on motive

Music festival welcomes world to Salmon Arm

Super crawl Roots and Blues concerts underway Thursday, main event begins Friday

Salmon Arm Church hosts picnic to thank community in wake of shooting

Elders would like residents to attend on Aug. 24, appreciating community part of recovery

Most Read