The bears were seen on Sunday in Peachland

Three bears were spotted near Peachland Elementary School

A Peachland resident is issuing a warning after he was followed by a bear and two cubs near an elementary school.

The bears were spotted on Sunday (June 2) near Peachland Elementary School, close to the school’s field.

B.C. Conservation and the school have both been contacted, according to the resident.

