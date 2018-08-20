Mother charged with homicide of Langley seven-year-old

Aaliyah Rosa’s 36-year-old mother charged with second degree murder: IHIT

The mother of Aaliyah Rosa has been arrested and charged with second degree murder in connection with the death of the Langley girl.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) announced Aaliyah’s 36-year-old mother, Kerryann Lewis, was arrested and charged with second degree murder for her death on August 17.

Lewis will appear before a judge in B.C. Provincial Court on August 20.

On July 22, 2018 at about 9:30 p.m., emergency services were called to an apartment building near 200 Street and 68 Avenue where they found the seven-year-old Aaliyah deceased. Aaliyah’s death was deemed a homicide and IHIT took charget of the case.

Investigators determined that it was an isolated incident and there was no risk to public safety.

“This was a tragic case that shocked the community,” says Corporal Frank Jang of IHIT. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Aaliyah Rosa and we hope that we were able to provide some answers to her family.”

Anyone with information, who have yet to come forward to police, is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Previous story
Trudeau formally announces he’ll run again in 2019

Just Posted

More smoggy air for the Okanagan

Breathing conditions are improving, though still not ideal

BC Wildfire crew rescues lost puppies

They were just leaving the Monashee Complex of fires when they found the cutest creatures.

Number of potential Kelowna mayoral candidates now at eight

Eight considering a run for mayor, 18 mulling a councillor bid and four eyeing school trustee run

Pride weekend: in your words

We have created a community photo album of how you spent your weekend

Okanagan’s smoke filled skies toxic to pets

Pet owners should take extra precautions with pets until smoke dissipates

Fredericton police collect cards, flowers left at makeshift memorial

Four people died after a gunman opened fire

Man dead after fight at Surrey McDonald’s: IHIT

The incident happened Sunday night, near 96th Avenue and 128th Street

Despite threats, Soldiers of Odin a no show at B.C. tent city

Nanaimo’s Discontent City held a counter rally on Sunday

Trudeau formally announces he’ll run again in 2019

PM Justin Trudeau gears up to run in next year’s election

Smoke from B.C. wildfires prompts air quality advisories across Western Canada

A massive cloud of smoke hangs over B.C. and Alberta due to wildfires

Pope on sex abuse: “We showed no care for the little ones”

In response to the Pennsylvania report, Francis labeled the misconduct “crimes”

Ottawa announces $189M to extend employment insurance for seasonal workers

The pilot project provides seasonal workers with up to five more weeks of benefits

Trump rages on Mueller following Times report

Trump takes to Twitter calling Robert Mueller “disgraced and discredited”

Strikers head to lottery corp offices

Striking casino workers urging BCLC to investigate Gateways operations

Most Read