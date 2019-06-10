Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

The BC SPCA is looking for whoever is responsible after a mother dog and her puppies were left at a landfill west of Williams Lake.

According to the SPCA, the border collie husky mix was left in a sealed box with her nine puppies at the Puntzi Lake Landfill on June 5.

The dogs were taken to a local vet in Williams Lake overnight before being taken to the Quesnel SPCA shelter.

“There is no excuse for simply walking away from a pet and leaving them to die,” said BC SPCA general communication manager Lorie Chortyk.

“Abandoning animals is against the law and individuals can be prosecuted for their crime.”

The mother dog, who SPCA staff have named Casey, is believed to be about a year old. Her five male and four female puppies are about a week old and will be ready for adoption around seven weeks.

The Quesnel SPCA is asking for donations of puppy pads, teething toys, sheets and small collars to help the new family. Anyone wishing to donate or adopt can call the branch at 250-992-7722.

Anyone with information on the abandoned dogs is asked to call the SPCA at 1-855-622-7722.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Genocide against Indigenous women and girls ‘obvious,’ says chief commissioner
Next story
B.C. teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Just Posted

Man arrested after allegedly attacking multiple people at Okanagan Sikh Temple

RCMP say the alleged assault isn’t believed to be religiously motivated

Ogopogo swim team sweeps the podium in Revelstoke

The first meet of the season under new head coach, Cam Feil, was a success

Vehicle wheels tampered with again in West Kelowna

Another West Kelowna resident reported their vehicle had been tampered with overnight

Grizzly bear catches paw in trap near Big White Resort

Kelowna conservation officers search for bear that stepped on trap, spotted 10 km west of ski resort

Two dead, three seriously injured in boating accident in Osoyoos

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were in critical condition

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer says Canada’s treatment of Indigenous women not a ‘genocide’

Conservative leader says the treatment ‘is its own tragedy, and does not fall into that category’

Genocide against Indigenous women and girls ‘obvious,’ says chief commissioner

Andrew Scheer rejection that conclusion from the inquiry

Fans pumped for potentially championship-clinching Raptors game tonight

It’s the first time a Canadian team has had a chance at winning the NBA finals

Couples struggling to conceive are better off not smoking pot: Canadian doctor

Large studies on whether cannabis use is linked to reduced fertility are needed

LETTER: Renewable energy options are cost-effective

Cost of most renewable energy is competitive with oil, coal and gas

Vehicle fire on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke last night

RCMP say mechanical issues were to blame

Toronto Raptors set another Canadian TV record for Game 4 of NBA Finals

4.631 million people watched the Raptors’ Game 4 Finals win over the Golden State Warriors on Friday

Kiefer Sutherland asks Doug Ford to stop using grandfather Tommy Douglas’s name

‘After all, I knew Tommy Douglas and you sir, are no Tommy Douglas’

B.C. teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Most Read