Mother returns to find answers in Kelowna cold case

Denise Horvath-Allan will be in Kelowna to find answers about her son.

Denise Horvath-Allan will be returning to Kelowna this month for another attempt to solve one of this city’s longest unsolved mysteries.

Horvath-Allan, who lives in England, said she’s arriving Sept 21, to “continue the search” for her son, who disappeared 27 years ago. Charles Horvath-Allan went missing from Kelowna in 1989, when he was just 20 years old.

He had been on a “gap year” backpacking and the investigation into his disappearance has continually failed to reach any conclusions.

Horvath-Allan told the Capital News that she believes the secret to what happened to her son was somewhere around the old Tiny Town campsite where her son had been staying in a tent, but tangible evidence of this theory to assist the police investigation has yet to be found.

It’s left a lot of lingering questions that have plagued her over the years.

“It’s the hardest thing to deal with in your life. My world has been a rollercoaster to hell. I’m tired now and I want to get off and see it resolved,” said Horvath-Allan, in an interview with the Capital News last year.

While she’s looking for answers, there is no expectation that they will bring comfort.

Horvath-Allan signed a Presumption of Death Application in England at the lawyer’s office last week.

The Application will be filed in the High Court in due course where the Judge will make his decision whether to grant or decline the application. The process will take several months.

Horvath-Allan has been eligible to file the application for over 20 years, but hasn’t applied until now. She hopes the process will be will be completed in 2019, what will be the 30th anniversary of her son’s disappearance.

While Kelowna residents may be familiar with Horvath-Allan’s tragic search for her missing son, her home country was exposed to her story last year when the Missing People Choir, which she was a member of, competed on Britain’s Got Talent.

“We all have a common goal — find our missing loved ones and bring them home, where they belong,” she said, in one episodes.

The song the choir performed in that episode prompted tears from both the audience and the four-person panel of judges, who later gave their full support of the choir.

“Look, guys first of all I have to pay you absolute respect for what you’ve done,” said judge Simon Cowell. “Sometimes I think awareness is just as important as anything else. So, it’s incredible.”

