Mother’s Day at Fintry

Friends of Fintry hosting fun day at park for mom and others

The Friends of Fintry are hosting their annual Mother’s Day Fair at the Fintry Estate this Sunday, making it the perfect destination after brunch.

Not only can you tour one of the grandest heritage mansions in the valley, you can visit the vendor booths, watch a real-life Viking battle, drum along with a Scottish pipe band and sample excellent food along with live music.

A crowd favourite, the Kelowna-based Viking group (Ulfednar) will demonstrate a shield-wall, swing Viking axes, do a sword demonstration and show off their archery skills.

Tours of the sumptuous Manor House, built by the Scottish laird James Dun-Waters in the 1920s, are $5. Gates to the grounds open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dogs on leash are welcome. Entry is by donation and free for kids and society members.

Westside Road is open again in both directions after being shut down last week due to road caving in near Ewings Landing.

