Motionball participants at an awareness event dubbed Motionbowl on July 17. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Motionball Kelowna calling for new participants, hosting fundraiser

Motionball Kelowna is hosting a fundraiser in support of the Special Olympics

Motionball Kelowna, a local charity that supports the Special Olympics, is calling on new teams to join its Marathon of Sport this September.

An information session for current and prospective team captains will be held at Accelerate Okanagan in the Kelowna Innovation Centre on Aug. 28.

“We want to invite the public to come to learn more about this event and the cause behind it,” said event director Derek Fuhr.

“We have many loyal supporters who come out every year and we are truly grateful to them. This year we want to extend our reach in a big way by urging those who haven’t participated before, to come to find out what Motionball Marathon of Sport is all about.”

This year’s Motionball Marathon of Sport event is set to take place at City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. It runs from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with opening and closing ceremonies and a beer garden after the event.

“If you ask anyone who has participated in the past, this event really is a lot of fun,” said Fuhr. “It is basically a full day of multi-sport and is purely recreational and social. You do not need to be ‘good at sports’ to join in.”

You can find more information on Motionball and the Marathon of Sport at motionball.com.

READ MORE: Motionballers had a bowl at newest Kelowna event

READ MORE: Clean up City Park this Saturday

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Very surreal’: B.C. students help design space colony in NASA-backed competition

Just Posted

Clean up City Park this Saturday

Parley for Oceans is hosting a cleanup this Saturday at Kelowna City Park

Feds invest a quarter million into B.C. cherry industry

South Korea is the next big market the B.C. Cherry Association is aiming for

UPDATE: Enterprise Way re-opened after report of found explosive device confirmed false

People in buildings on Enterprise Way, between Leckie Road and Hunter, told to leave area

One cyclist dead after being struck by a semi truck in Kelowna

The man was 69-years-old

BC Wildfire mopping up areas of Eagle Bluff blaze

Smoke could be visible again due to a planned ignition

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

‘Very surreal’: B.C. students help design space colony in NASA-backed competition

Lower Mainland teens were part of the victorious team at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in July

Ottawa announces funding for Vernon youth advocacy centre

Oak Centre to receive $340,000 over 3 years to further its efforts to support abused youth

Carnaval del Sol Kelowna to host end of summer fiesta

Get ready to enjoy all that Latin American culture has to offer

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

Shuswap photographer captures Perseid meteor shower

Six hours spent capturing hundreds of meteors streaking across the night sky

Okanagan communities consider new swimming pool

Online survey asks public for input into potential new pool for Enderby city, rural

Another teen mourned in Greater Victoria after suspected overdose

Meanwhile, still no answer one year after suspected overdose death of area teen Dorrian Wright

Police ask ‘entire country’ to help find person of interest in B.C. teen’s murder

Nanaimo RCMP, investigating Makayla Chang’s murder, trying to locate Steven Michael Bacon

Most Read