Motionballers had a bowl at newest Kelowna event

As a sub-event of Motionball Marathon of Sport, Motionbowl endeavoured to further awareness of Motionball for Special Olympics. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

The newest addition to the Motionball event calendar saw sponsors and Motionball participants coming together with local Special Olympic athletes to compete in a fun evening of 10-pin.

Motionball, a national non-profit that raises funds and awareness for Special Olympics through integrated social and sporting events, holds an annual Marathon of Sport, but this event, dubbed Motionbowl, is its first foray into a more casual event for its participants to interact with Special Olympic athletes.

READ MORE: Kelowna trainer skips weights, swings mace

READ MORE: Choices Markets Kelowna takes steps toward sustainability

“The objective here is really just to get people out spending some time with the athletes and having some fun,” said Derek Fuhr, Kelowna event director for Motionball. “Motionbowl is a new event in Kelowna. It’s an initiative that we take on to get a little more facetime with the athletes and get to know them a little bit better rather than just the one day a year that we typically have.”

Danny Sperling, a Special Olympics soccer player, said events like this are great for Special Olympics awareness.

“Motionball is great. It’s fundraising for Special Olympics. (It’s great to) get together with people that want to know all the athletes and sports.”

Motionball’s annual Marathon of Sport takes place this year on Sept. 21. The event sees participants team up with local Special Olympics athletes for a competition involving a variety of sports and activities.

You can find out more about Motionball at motionball.com.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.