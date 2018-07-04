Motorbike and car collide on Highway 97

A car and motorcycle were involved in a crash Thursday morning at Cooper Road and Harvey Avenue

Kelowna police, fire and medical personnel responded to the scene of a collision involving a motorcycle Wednesday morning on Highway 97 in Kelowna.

Traffic was disrupted for about 20 minutes after the bike collided with a car near the intersection of Cooper Road and Harvey Avenue just before 10 a.m.

The rider of the motorcycle is being treated at the scene for injuries.

