Motorbike and car collide on Highway 97

A car and motorcycle were involved in a crash Thursday morning at Cooper Road and Harvey Avenue

Kelowna police, fire and medical personnel responded to the scene of a collision involving a motorcycle Wednesday morning on Highway 97 in Kelowna.

Traffic was disrupted for about 20 minutes after the bike collided with a car near the intersection of Cooper Road and Harvey Avenue just before 10 a.m.

The rider of the motorcycle is being treated at the scene for injuries.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Police find bodies of 3 missing hikers at Shannon Falls
Next story
VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Just Posted

Crews douse “suspicious” fires near Munson Pond

Kelowna Fire Department responds to calls of grass fires off Burtch Road

Construction continues on Pelmewash Parkway

The District of Lake Country’s construction of the old highway is ongoing

It’s sign of the times for smokers in West Kelowna

With summer here, drivers and passengers being warned to not throw lit cigarettes out of vehicles

Construction begins on Daimler Drive in West Kelowna

The road improvements will conclude at the end of August

Motorbike and car collide on Highway 97

A car and motorcycle were involved in a crash Thursday morning at Cooper Road and Harvey Avenue

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as seal finds refuge

New technology will help cherry growers

Researchers in Summerland developing models to predict firmness and flavour of fruit

Trans Mountain gets ready for B.C. pipeline installation

North Thompson line, Burnaby terminal work scheduled

B.C. man charged with two counts of animal cruelty after 46 dogs seized

SPCA invesigation concludes after dogs seized from a rural property north of Williams Lake

Former B.C. education minister considers Langley mayoral run

Promises decision about running for Langley City mayor by early August

Former Olympic rower pleads guilty to fraud in B.C.

Harold Backer made his plea in Victoria on Wednesday; the Crown is seeking a 13-month jail sentence

Okanagan farm gets creative protecting cherries from birds

Vernon farmer brings in fun fruit protection measures

B.C. VIEWS: Cannabis Day celebration put off until October

Another government monopoly, what could go wrong?

OGC twosome tops podium in Whitehorse

Rae Roworth and Makena Ivanitz win their overall divisions at Midnight Sun Invitational.

Most Read