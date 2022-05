The incident happened about 2 p.m. Tuesday

Car vs motorbike on KLO Road. (Brittany Webster/ Black Press Media)

A motorcyclist is in the care of BC Ambulance after the bike collided with a vehicle on KLO Road, Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Oxford.

It’s unclear what caused the crash to take place.

The rider of the motorcycle claimed to have minor injuries.

Both the bike and the car received minor damage.

READ MORE: “Revitalized” Kelowna Car & Bike Show returns

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

car crashKelowna