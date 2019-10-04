Medical personnel helping the injured person after the incident (Photo courtesy of Dave Ogilvie)

Motorbike crash closes Stevens Road in West Kelowna

At least one person is injured from the crash

At least one person is injured following a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck on Stevens Road, in West Kelowna.

According to passerby Dave Ogilvie, the incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. after the motorcyclist allegedly hit the left-rear portion of the pickup truck while it was stopped at an intersection at Stevens Road and Ross Road.

READ MORE: Motorcycle involved in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Kelowna

The motorcyclist reportedly attempted to swerve around the truck as they approached the intersection, however they were too late to react as the two vehicles made contact.

According to Ogilvie at least three ambulances and seven medical personnel arrived on scene following the crash.

The road is currently closed, motorists are advised to make other travel arrangements.

