The incident reduced the road to single lane, Wednesday morning

A motorbike rider crashed his bike in West Kelowna, Wednesday morning.

According to a witness the motorcycle crashed as it was coming around a curve on Shannon Lake Road, headed towards Bartley Road.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 9:15 a.m.

Traffic was reduced to a single lane as emergency crews were on scene.

It appears the rider only sustained minor injuries.

READ MORE: Surprise guilty plea derails Kelowna manslaughter trial

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

car crashmotorcycle