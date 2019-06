The motorist said there was no crash

A motorcycle and vehicle were involved in an incident Wednesday on Dilworth Road. (David Venn - Kelowna Capital News)

A motorcycle and vehicle were involved in an incident on Dilworth Drive and Cascade Place on Wednesday afternoon.

No serious injuries have been reported and traffic is not blocked.

Kelowna Fire Department and RCMP are on scene as the investigation is ongoing.

The motorcycle has been towed away, although there doesn’t appear to be any visible damage, and its rider has been transported to hospital.

The motorist said there was no collision.