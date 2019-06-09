Motorcycle crash on on Harvey Ave. and Dillworth Dr. in Kelowna (Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media)

Motorcycle crash sends driver to hospital

The incident happened on Harvey Ave. and Dillworth Dr. in Kelowna

A motorcycle fell over on Harvey Ave. and Dillworth Dr. in Kelowna sending the driver to hospital.

Emergency crews responded to the incident just after 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The cause of the incident is unknown.

Traffic is now moving smoothly and Kelowna Capital New has contacted RCMP for more information.

