The story will be updated when more information becomes available

A crash involving a motorcycle has slowed traffic on Highway 33 west of Kelowna. (Google Maps)

Emergency crews are on scene of a crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 33.

The incident happened around noon on Aug. 13 at the hairpin turn by Okanagan Adventure Park.

BC Ambulance responded and transported at least one patient to hospital.

The extent of injuries is unknown.

Traffic in the area is experiencing delays.

The story will be updated when more information becomes available.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP respond to two car crashes on Spall Road within minutes

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashKelownamotorcycle