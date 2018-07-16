Motorcycle driver dies in a head-on collision near Oliver

RCMP said the three vehicle collision, near Road 18, happened around 2:45 p.m. on July 14

A motorcyclist is dead following a head-on collision on Highway 97 near Oliver on Saturday.

RCMP said the three vehicle collision, near Road 18, happened around 2:45 p.m. A northbound vehicle crossed the centre-line, side-swiped a northbound vehicle and then collided head on with a southbound motorcycle carrying two occupants.

Const. Mike Halskov said the male driver and female passenger of the motorcycle were both rushed to hospital. The driver of the motorcycle died in hospital and the female passenger remains in hospital in critical condition. Injuries to the other drivers were reported as minor.

South Okanagan Traffic Services, the B.C. Coroner’s Service and the South East District Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service are continuing their investigation.

RCMP said no further information will be released as the investigation continues, but they are asking that anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dashboard camera video, to call South Okanagan Traffic Services at 250-499-2250.

Kristi Patton | Editor

KristiPatton
