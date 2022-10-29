A motorcycle was involved in a crash at K.L.O. Road and Benvoulin Road in Kelowna Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Jordy Cunningham - Capital News)

Motorcycle involved in Kelowna crash

Police, fire and ambulance on scene

A motorcycle was hit from behind by a car in the right turn lane of K.L.O. Road onto Benvoulin Road in Kelowna Saturday, Oct. 29.

The two-vehicle crash occurred around noon on Saturday.

Police, fire personnel and ambulance were on scene shortly after the crash.

It is not known if the crash resulted in any injuries, but according to a Black Press Media reporter on scene, the ambulance was not in a hurry to leave the scene.

Traffic is still running smoothly in the area and a tow truck has arrived on scene to clear the right turn lane from K.L.O. onto Benvoulin.

More to come.

