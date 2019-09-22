Motorcycle involved in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Kelowna

A man is being treated for injuries after he crashed his bike in an accident at Dilworth Drive intersection on Highway 97

A motorcycle rider is being treated for injuries after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Kelowna on Saturday night.

At around 8:50 p.m. first responders were called to an accident at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Dilworth Drive.

@KelownaCapNews A man riding a motorcycle was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Dilworth and Harvey at around 8:50 p.m. Saturday night in #Kelowna. He was taken to hospital to be treated for injury. More to come. pic.twitter.com/Gu7U00KHwL — Daniel Taylor (@NiftyMittens14) September 22, 2019

The man riding the motorcycle was seen lying in the middle of the intersection. He was taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries is currently unknown.

Capital News has reached out to the police for comment.

More to come.

