Motorcyclist dead after striking parked vehicle in Kamloops

Witness saw man performing CPR near the smashed parked vehicle; police say speed was a factor

  • Jun. 29, 2019 3:10 p.m.
  • News

––Kamloops This Week

A 34-year-old man is dead following a Friday night motorcycle accident on Schubert Drive.

Kamloops RCMP said the man, who is believed to be local to the area, struck a parked vehicle near the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Schubert Drive shortly before 11:20 p.m. Friday night.

Stephanie Moniuk and her friend were driving nearby and were among the first to come upon the accident.

She told KTW she saw one man performing CPR and another, badly injured, laying prone on the pavement. She believes the two were riding together.

Moniuk said she called emergency services to ensure they were coming and heard sirens shortly after, while her friend rushed to aid in resuscitating the man.

Nearby, she said she saw a van, parked on Schubert Drive, with its front-end smashed in.

Police say evidence indicates speed was a factor in the collision. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area was closed to traffic until 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning while RCMP and the BC Coroners Service completed their investigation.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. paying foster parents instead of supporting struggling families, experts say

Just Posted

Kelowna grocer and KidSport collaborate for charity

The “Give A Little Help A Lot” campaign returns

NHL star-studded charity game draws packed crowd in Kelowna

The Gorges/Comeau Homebase Charity Tournament returned for its 2nd year

Two car fire spreads to home in southeast Kelowna

Unconfirmed reports of the fire came in before midnight Friday night

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Mix of sun, clouds and rain

Environment Canada forecasts mixes of sun and cloud to start Canada Day weekend

Kelowna man charged with 2018 killings of wife and daughters appears in court

It’s been over a year since the murder and still no trial date set

VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

B.C. paying foster parents instead of supporting struggling families, experts say

Social work experts and parents say B.C. investing in the wrong end of the child care system

Letter: Cyclists need to follow rules of the road

Open letter to Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran: I have some grave concerns… Continue reading

Letter: Wet house concerns not being heard

To the editor: Developers “10” vs. Public “0” Has our Kelowna mayor… Continue reading

Letter: Curb pollution before imposing carbon tax

To the editor: Our federal government hires about 40 scientists to produce… Continue reading

Letter: Panhandlers abusing our goodwill

To the editor: Regarding the homeless problem. I work at a liquor… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. Sikh man offers unknown culprit behind racist graffiti ‘a cup of tea’

Longtime Williams Lake resident Balhar Dosanjh is a peaceful man

‘Museum of Broken Relationships’ exhibit comes to Canada

The showcase of artifacts that are left behind when love ends is coming to Toronto

Major rock slide in B.C. river raises concerns about salmon spawning

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada is looking at several options to address the problem

Most Read