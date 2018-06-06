Motorcyclist hit in West Kelowna

A motorcyclist was struck in West Kelowna just off of the Hwy 97 today before 5 p.m.

The motorcyclist was driving when hit by a gravel truck and a pup trailer on Byland Rd. and Compass Court and has possibly sustained serious injuries.

Emergency Services were called and the motorcyclist was taken away in an ambulance.

