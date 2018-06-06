Motorcyclist hit in West Kelowna

Emergency Responders on scene

A motorcyclist was struck in West Kelowna just off of the Hwy 97 today before 5 p.m.

Related:Motorcycle crash near Chase causes serious injuries

The motorcyclist was driving when hit by a gravel truck and a pup trailer on Byland Rd. and Compass Court and has possibly sustained serious injuries.

Related:B.C. cyclist’s bike dragged several blocks after hit and run

Emergency Services were called and the motorcyclist was taken away in an ambulance.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Family members resume North Okanagan search for missing Alberta plane
Next story
Humboldt Broncos player released from hospital

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission hosts barbecue to celebrate achievements

The service providers that aid Kelowna’s homeless population gathered for the eighth… Continue reading

Motorcyclist hit in West Kelowna

Emergency Responders on scene

Cuban-Canadian Juno nominated singer comes to Kelowna

Adonis Puentes will set the dance floor aflame this Friday

West Kelowna sends out its annual Citizen’s Survey

The 11th annual survey has been sent to 1,000 select homes in the city

Car catches on fire in West Kelowna

Vehicle fire doused on Horizon Drive

Former B.C. TV news anchor suffers hearing loss

Tony Parsons is speaking out about the importance of getting your hearing checked

Longest surviving person with ALS in Vernon walk

Steve Wells will participate in the Vernon Walk for ALS June 9 at Polson Park

Tylee ties into Texan talent

Armstrong rodeo champ on scholarship in Texas, yet still makes time for training others at home

The 2018 Summer Reading Club is back in the Okanagan

This year’s Summer Reading Club theme is Motion Commotion.

VIDEO: Goats get in downward dog at B.C. ranch

Yoga with Goats every Wednesday and Saturday in June

UPDATE: Major Crime Unit takes over investigation into missing B.C. men last seen in Ucluelet

The disappearance of Daniel Archbald and Ryan Daley has been deemed suspicious.

Legal pot not a public health or safety threat

The report from Canadian doctors and researchers was submitted to the Senate this week

Humboldt Broncos player released from hospital

Xavier Labelle, an 18-year old defenceman from Saskatoon, plans to graduate from high school later this month

Police capture opossum in the shower of B.C. home

“The possum was highly displeased, but we got it safely out, and back to the wild”

Most Read