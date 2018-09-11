Motorcyclist injured in morning commute in Kelowna

Traffic was backed up briefly as the issue was dealt with.

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital morning after an early morning collision on K.L.O. Road, between Gordon Drive and Benvoulin Road.

According to witnesses on scene a City of Kelowna truck pulled out in front of a motorcycle. The driver apparently did not see the motorbike rider, who smashed into the side of the vehicle. The the impact of the crash left the bike in pieces.

City Parks workers ran out to assist the downed motorcyclist.

Traffic along K.L.O. Road was back up in both directions while emergency crews were on scene.

More to come.

