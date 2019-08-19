A motorcyclist was involved in a crash on Westside Road Sunday afternoon. (Darlene Lynn photo)

Motorcyclist involved in Westside Road crash

Air ambulance assists while motorists face lengthy delays

Air ambulance was flown in to assist in a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist on Westside Road Sunday afternoon.

DriveBC reports Westside Road was reduced to single-lane alternating traffic around 4:45 p.m. between Marys Emerald Bay Road and Skookum Mine Road for .7 kilometres (east of West Kelowna).

“Traffic was backed up both ways for miles and miles,” said Darlene Lynn, who was commuting on the road and said the incident took place around 3 p.m.

RCMP report that the motorcyclist was headed northbound on Westside Road when it collided with an SUV making a left hand turn onto a side road. The motorcycle then collided with a pick-up truck travelling behind the SUV.

“As a result of the initial impact, it appears the operator of the motorcycle was thrown from the motorcycle prior to the motorcycle colliding with the third vehicle,” said Cpl Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “Due to the seriousness of the motorcyclist injuries, BC Air Ambulance attended to the scene to transport the man to hospital.”

The motorcyclist, a 38-year-old Lake Country Man, remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The four occupants of the SUV and the lone occupant of the pick-up truck were treated by BC Ambulance Service for non-life threatening injuries. The RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the incident.

“So sad. Helicopter came and was in the field for a long time when they worked on the injured person on his Harley, I believe,” said Lynn.

“It took about three hours to have vehicles moving in both directions.”

READ MORE: Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala Music Festival

READ MORE: 15-year-old boys drowns after midnight jump into Okanagan Lake

Jennifer Smith | Reporter

Send Jennifer an email.

Like the The Morning Star on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.

 

A crash on Westside Road Sunday afternoon caused lengthy delays for motorists in both directions. (Darlene Lynn photo)

Previous story
B.C. Greens to celebrate accomplishments in Kelowna
Next story
Parkinson Recreation Centre and gymnasium closures

Just Posted

RCMP searching for missing Kelowna hitchhiker

Cody Kolodychuk was last heard from on July 31

RDCO removes Killiney Beach water quality advisory

Outdoor water restrictions are still in effect

Kelowna-based cannabis company granted licence for new facility

Tumbleweed is expected to produce 1,000 kilograms of marijuana

Parkinson Recreation Centre and gymnasium closures

The facilities will be closed for two weeks

B.C. Greens to celebrate accomplishments in Kelowna

BC Green Party passed their first ever bills this year

VIDEO: Canadian zoos’ captive breeding programs help preserve endangered species

Programs considered last-ditch effort to prevent local extinctions of turtles, butterflies and more

Man launches petition to bring charter schools to B.C.

The move could see up to 20 charter schools come to the province

Okanagan’s alleged “Deadpool” robber revealed

RCMP catch up with suspect following gas station robbery earlier this month

South Okanagan pays it forward to BC Wildfire Service firefighters

Community members thank Eagle Bluff firefighters through Tim Hortons donations

Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man

Elections Canada to assess ‘partisan’ climate change rhetoric case by case

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has said climate change is not an emergency nor caused by human

Unseasonable snow forces campers out of northeastern B.C. provincial park

Storm brought as much as 35 centimetres of snow to the Fort Nelson, Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park

Art and music at Summerland Ornamental Gardens

Second event of the summer will be held Sunday, Aug. 25

Customers angry as Telus email remains down, temporary fix not working

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

Most Read