Sicamous RCMP responded to a motorcycle collision on July 4, 2021. (File photo)

Sicamous RCMP responded to a motorcycle collision on July 4, 2021. (File photo)

Motorcyclist, passenger sent to hospital after collision on Hwy. 97A near Sicamous

Police say traffic was stopped for 40 minutes due to the July 4 incident

A motorcyclist and their passenger were involved in a collision on Highway 97A near Sicamous Creek on July 4.

According to Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP, at around 2 p.m. a motorcycle with a passenger and trailer was travelling southbound on the highway.

When it attempted to maneuver around a vehicle that had stopped in traffic, it clipped the vehicle, causing the motorcycle driver to lose control and crash.

The rider and their passenger were transported to hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries, said McNeil.

Traffic was stopped for 40 minutes because of the collision.

Read more: RCMP, SPCA investigate after dog found dead, tied to anchor in Shuswap Lake

Read more: Plans underway for 27-lot subdivision on Salmon Arm’s 10th Street SW

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

motorcycleSicamous

Previous story
Public in Columbia Shuswap warned of dangers of invasive mussels
Next story
Sicamous woman drowns while swimming in Mara Lake near Sicamous

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Okanagan Football Academy earned accolades at the Western National Championships from July 2 to 4. (Okanagan Football Academy photo)
Kelowna youth football teams shine at western championships

QUSIC is a music artist series that features LGBT2Q+ artists from across Canada. (Contributed/Dustyn Baulkham)
LGBT2Q+ music artist series returns to Kelowna for its second season

(City of Kelowna)
Boardwalk upgrade at Kelowna’s Cook Road boat launch begins

Tickets for the Paws It Forward raffle can be purchased up to midnight on Saturday, Aug. 31. (Lum3n/Pexels)
Kelowna dog shelter launches raffle to fund vet bills