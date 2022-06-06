Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash on Clement

One man is being taken to hospital following a collision between a motorbike and a vehicle on Clement Avenue.

The incident happened about 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, at Clement and Richter Street.

One northbound lane of Clement Avenue is blocked while emergency crews are on scene.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

No report on the severity of the man’s injuries.

car crashKelownamotorcycle