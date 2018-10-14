. -Image: Contributed

Motorcyclists hit on William R. Bennett bridge

RCMP are asking for any witnesses to come forward

West Kelowna RCMP responded, alongside other emergency crews, to a two vehicle collision on the deck of the William R. Bennett Bridge on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1:05 p.m.

The operator of a red Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with the rear of a silver Chevrolet Suburban in the westbound lanes of Highway 97.

RELATED: Kelowna RCMP search for man after attempted assault

Police have learned that the driver of the Chevrolet Suburban took evasive action and braked suddenly to avoid colliding with an object bouncing in the lane of travel, near the middle of the bridge. The two occupants of the motorcycle, a man and a woman, both in their fifties from Lake Country, were transported by B.C. Ambulance Service to hospital for treatment of neck and facial injuries, believed to be non-life threatening in nature.

Any witnesses who were unable to stop and speak with police are asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and cite police file number 2018-63185.

Motorcyclists hit on William R. Bennett bridge

RCMP are asking for any witnesses to come forward

