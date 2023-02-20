Motorhome burns in Kelowna Walmart parking lot

It’s not known yet if anyone has been injured

A motorhome burned in the Kelowna Walmart parking lot Monday morning, Feb. 20.

Kelowna fire crews were called to 1555 Banks Road just before 7 a.m.

Kelowna fire crews extinguish a motor home fire in the Kelowna Walmart parking lot Feb. 20 (Photo/Gary Barnes)

Several RCMP and city bylaw officers also responded.

Emergency personnel could not immediately confirm if anyone was injured, however, one witness told Black Press that several people were seen nearby the motorhome. It’s not known at this point if they are associated with the vehicle.

The Kelowna Walmart parking lot is frequently used by people with recreational vehicles for overnight or longer stays.

READ MORE: Camper controversy in Kelowna Walmart parking lot

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaWalmartWalmart parking lot fire