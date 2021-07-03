The Kelowna Fire Department on the scene of a motorhome fire on Alsgard Street on July 3. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News)

The Kelowna Fire Department on the scene of a motorhome fire on Alsgard Street on July 3. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News)

UPDATE: Motorhome fire extinguished on Alsgard Street in Kelowna

The fire started shortly before noon

Update 12:15 p.m.:

An exposed wire near the tire that sparked into the gas tank is believed to have started the motorhome fire in Kelowna on July 3 according to the driver of the vehicle.

The driver along with two others in a separate vehicle were returning home from a camping trip when the fire started shortly before noon.

By 12:15 p.m. the fire had been put out by the Kelowna Fire Department.

Original Story:

The Kelowna Fire Department is currently on the scene of a motorhome fire on Alsgard Street.

The motorhome was parked on Alsgard Street and was being extinguished shortly before noon.

Fire also spread to a nearby bush.

It’s not currently known whether there were any injuries.

A reporter for the Kelowna Capital News is on the scene.

More details to come.

