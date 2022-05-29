Motorhome engulfed in flames, closes highway 3 east of Osoyoos

Highway 3 is closed while fire crews put out the blaze Sunday afternoon

There is nothing left of a motorhome that caught fire on Highway 3, just east of Osoyoos near Rock Creek Sunday afternoon. (Brenda Reisig Martin Facebook)

A motorhome caught fire just east of Osoyoos on Crowsnest Pass Sunday afternoon, May 29.

A picture on Facebook shows a motorhome with a SUV attached to it completely on fire around 12:30 p.m.

According to DriveBC, reports of a vehicle incident blocking Highway 3 at Eagle Point near Rock Creek. Both ways are closed, but drivers in the line-up say it looks like as of 1:20 the fire had mostly been put out.

It’s not known if there are any injuries.

There is large traffic backups. There have been no indications when the road will be re-opened. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

#BCHwy3 Reports of a vehicle incident east of #Osoyoos blocking the #CrowsnestHwy at Eagle Point. Crews are en route, assessment in progress. #RockCreekBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 29, 2022

