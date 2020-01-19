Webcam footage shows compact snow on Highway 1 in the Kicking Horse pass but no evidence of the delays Drive BC is reporting due to a vehicle incident. (Drive BC Image)

Update: Collision halts highway traffic west of Revelstoke

Drive BC also reported a vehicle incident 10 km east of Golden.

Update 10:30 a.m. Jan. 19:

Along with an earlier vehicle incident which created delays east of Golden, Trans-Canada Highway traffic has been halted west of Revelstoke.

Read More: Canada keeps up pressure amid signs Iran won’t turn over plane’s black boxes

Drive BC is reporting a vehicle incident approximately 1 km west of Revelstoke in the vicinity of Big Eddy Road. The estimated time of reopening is 11:30 a.m. but for now, highway traffic is halted in both directions.

Original Story:

Motorists on the Trans-Canada Highway should prepare for delays due to a vehicle incident east of Golden.

Drive BC reported the crash 10 km east of Golden shortly after 8:00 a.m. on Jan. 19 and few further details are available.

Read More: ‘Extensive’ work planned at Big Bar landslide ahead of salmon, steelhead migration

Read More: ‘Like an ATM’: World’s first biometric opioid-dispensing machine launches in B.C.

Reports on social media indicate The Trans-Canada Highway is largely bare and wet with some slippery sections as it leads into the mountains east of Salmon Arm. Drive BC webcams show compact snow on the roadway but no obvious signs of an accident causing traffic to back up.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
AIM Roads responds to abuse of staff, public frustrations in Okanagan-Shuswap

Just Posted

Kelowna secondary basketballer nominated for Canada-wide All Canadian Games

KSS’s Rylee Semeniuk is one of 152 players nominated

‘It’s still early’: Flu rates down so far this year at Interior Health

At Kelowna General Hosptial, there have been about 50 confirmed cases

Warriors introduce new leadership core, look for bounce back after Friday loss

West Kelowna’s three-game winning streak ended Friday with a 6-3 loss

One-woman comedy show coming to Kelowna next week

Cree actress Michelle Thrush will be performing at Rotary Centre on Jan. 24 and 25

Undermanned Rockets come close in 1st game of road-trip with 3-2 loss to Silvertips

Kelowna continues the three-game stretch Saturday night in Portland

‘Like an ATM’: World’s first biometric opioid-dispensing machine launches in B.C.

First-of-its-kind dispensing machine unveiled in the Downtown Eastside with hopes of curbing overdose deaths

Update: Collision halts highway traffic west of Revelstoke

Drive BC also reported a vehicle incident 10 km east of Golden.

Canada keeps up pressure amid signs Iran won’t turn over plane’s black boxes

Iran has admitted responsibility for the tragedy

Canucks extend home win streak to 8 with 4-1 triumph over Sharks

Victory lifts Vancouver into top spot in NHL’s Pacific Division

BC Green Party leader visits northern B.C. pipeline protest site

Adam Olsen calls for better relationship between Canada, British Columbia and First Nations

Priest Camp near Summerland was created in 1845

Agreement formed between Grand Chief Nicola (1793-1859) and Father Giovanni Nobili (1812-1856)

‘Extensive’ work planned at Big Bar landslide ahead of salmon, steelhead migration

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan visited the site of the slide from June

B.C. society calls out conservation officer after dropping off bear cub covered in ice

Ice can be seen in video matted into emaciated bear cub’s fur

Royal deal clears way for Harry, Meghan part-time Canada move: experts

Keith Roy of the Monarchist League of Canada said the deal is exactly what Harry and Meghan asked for

Most Read