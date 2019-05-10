Motorized scooter accident sends elderly West Kelowna woman to hospital

The accident happened just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon

A motorized scooter accident sent an elderly woman to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Photo: Pixabay

An 80-year-old West Kelowna woman was rushed to hospital Thursday afternoon after a collision in her motorized scooter.

Just after 3:30 p.m., the woman’s scooter collided with and became wedged underneath a large pickup truck in the 2900 block of Benvoulin Road.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with serious lower body injuries and for emergency medical care.

“Early findings at the scene suggest that the mobility scooter was being operated in the bike lane, travelling against the flow of traffic,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP.

“Motorized wheel chair or scooter operators are treated similarly to pedestrians and are reminded to be extra cautious when approaching and crossing driveway or laneway accesses to roadways.”

Police suspect the truck, a Ford F-150, was in the process of making a right-hand turn, entering into traffic from a marking lot when the accident happened.

Alcohol or other intoxicants are not believed to be involved at this time.

Witnesses are asked to contact RCMP Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300.

