Mount Christie wildfire, Tuesday Aug. 18. Daniel Sltwg, Facebook

Mount Christie wildfire remains at 1,000 hectares

More than 300 homes are on an evacation order about 6 km from Okanagan Falls

The Mount Christie wildfire remains at 1,000 hectares despite increased fire activity overnight.

The blaze sparked Tuesday afternoon, about 6 km from Okanagan Falls, and strong winds quickly spread flames from 10 hectares to 1,000 by 10:30 p.m.

BC Wildfire has 21 personnel on scene along with local fire departments and structure protection crews who are working to guard construction on the South flank of the fire.

The blaze did cause some challenges overnight as the fire is considered to be burning in Rank 3 behaviour, meaning there is an organized surface flame front with moderate rate of spread and is considered a vigorous surface fire.

The fire is burning in difficult rocky sloped terrain with limited access points for ground crews.

Additional resources will be arriving throughout the day on Wednesday.

The Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen has evacuated 319 homes in the Heritage Hills area near McLean Creek Road.

The Upper Carmi area was placed under an evacuation alert which affects 3,669 properties located within the southeast portion of Penticton.

The alert area includes properties within the following street boundaries.

  • Lakeside Road
  • South Main
  • Main Street
  • Industrial/Okanagan Avenue
  • Alison Street
  • Penticton Creek
  • Syer Road

The evacuation alert is being issued to prepare residents, businesses and visitors to evacuate their premises or property in the event an evacuation order is issued.

If your residence has been placed on an evacuation order, you’re asked to register at ess.gove.bc.ca or 199 Ellis Street in Penticton.

The emergency support services reception centre was closed at midnight and will reopen at 9 a.m.

Boaters on Skaha Lake and Okanagan Lake are asked to stay out of the way of air tankers and watch for helicopters in the area that will be gathering water for the Mount Christie fire.

